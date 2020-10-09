“This summer is an absolute anomaly, we can't get enough people to answer the calls,” Managing Partner Andrew Grossman at Grossman Law Office said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The pandemic has been tough on our lives and that includes our relationships, whether its kids or our spouses.

And this might not surprise you but a local attorney says he's seen an increase in divorces.

“This summer is an absolute anomaly, we can't get enough people to answer the calls,” Managing Partner Andrew Grossman has been practicing divorce law at Grossman Law Offices for 25 years.

During this pandemic, while most businesses are seeing fewer clients, his business is booming.

“What I'm hearing a lot of the forced time together hasn't exactly been good for everyone,” he says.

“A lot of it is problems that existed under the surface, maybe that they didn't recognize when one or both spouses were going off to work 8-9 hours a day, coming home, having dinner, messing around with the kids and going to bed,” Grossman explains.

That's no surprise for Clinical Therapist Carol Singer.

“When you're suffering loss, when you're fearful, when you feel helpless, sometimes you do something that creates an action so you don't feel helpless,” Singer says.

She says when things get quiet, people regress.

And they count on their significant other to help them get through this tough time.

“You have to be able to move towards people that you love and sometimes you do not comfort one another and that's a tough thing,” she explains.

Singer says right now unless you're in danger, divorce is not always the best option and you can work through this difficult time.

But ask yourself this question.

“The question is better without you or better with you. That is an important question to ask yourself,” Singer suggests.

And when that answer is better without you, Grossman says people come to him to iron it all out.