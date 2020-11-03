HOLLAND, Ohio — Nicole Cuthbertson's living room is pretty empty; with kitchen chairs in place where her custom-made couch from Art Van was supposed to be.

"We spent a good amount of money for custom-made furniture and were told to just come pick something off the floor. We spent over $3,000 on furniture that we're not getting," said Cuthbertson.

Back in January, Cuthbertson and her husband purchased a couch from Art Van, which was set to be delivered in six to eight weeks. But when Art Van announced they were going out of business, Cuthbertson was told Art Van would not be delivering her couch and she would only be receiving in-store credit. Getting answers from managers and other high-ups has been unsuccessful.

"They will not refund it. All they're going to offer you is in-store credit. When I saw they're having, like, violent protests I'm like, 'I'm going to not do that,'" Cuthbertson said.

Cuthbertson said she has filed a claim with a bank and has been temporarily refunded the $3,000 the furniture cost. Consumer lawyers familiar with these types of cases say the violation from Art Van is pretty clear.

"It's pretty clear this failure of delivery is a deceptive act," said Randy Dixon, a consumer attorney.

There is obviously no way of knowing if a company is going to go out of business when making a purchase. But, consumer lawyers like Dixon recommend using a credit card for big purchases and keeping receipts.

RELATED: Lucas Co. sheriff responds to unruly customers at Holland Art Van store

RELATED: Police order Michigan Art Van Furniture store to close early due to unruly crowds