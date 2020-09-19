Local and state leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

OHIO, USA — An outpouring of support spread across Ohio following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The iconic justice was known for her quirky style choices (such as her "dissent collar" and crocheted "majority opinion collar") and being an advocate for women's rights. Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, serving from her appointment by President Bill Clinton in 1993 until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.
Ginsburg vowed to remain a sitting, participating member of the court even amid other health issues and her fight against metastatic pancreatic cancer, which she announced had returned in July. Ginsburg was first diagnosed and treated for metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2009.
LOCAL LEADERS REACT
Toledo Police Chief George Kral posted the following to his Twitter account shortly after her death was announced:
Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers remarked on the lasting legacy that Ginsburg leaves behind:
STATE OFFICIALS REACT
Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court Maureen O'Connor referred to Ginsburg as a "lodestar":
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg used her considerable talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, disability, or national origin.
America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law.
America has lost a lodestar.
I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing. May she rest in peace.
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur commented on the death of the "intrepid and beloved" justice, referring to her as a "national treasure":
I am lost for words by the tragic passing of the intrepid and beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg carved her lasting legend in the laws of the land as one of four women to have ever served on the Supreme Court. As a champion of gender equality and civil rights, she leaves behind a legacy that is rarely seen but once in a generation. Because of her service as a wise, gifted legal intellect and incisive justice, she lived to witness social progress across generations once thought unimaginable. She tirelessly fought for marginalized people every day of her life to include her dying breath. She is a national treasure and a blessing who will be remembered and celebrated for as long as this nation stands. My prayers are with her and her family.
U.S. Senator for Michigan Debbie Stabenow echoed Kaptur's sentiments, referring to Ginsburg as a "national treasure" as well:
Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans. Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight.
My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.
House Representative Bob Latta sent his condolences on Twitter:
Senator Sherrod Brown remarked on Ginsburg's principles:
Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings for women who haven’t yet been born, and brought our country closer to living up to our founding ideals. Her intellect and passion and commitment to justice were simply unmatched. I pray that the same force of principles to which she held herself will help guide the leaders of this country. The American people deserve a voice in the momentous decision we now face and it was her dying wish, according to her family, that we wait for their choice to lead us to take office in January to confirm a new justice. We honor Justice Ginsburg best by fighting as hard as we can to preserve her legacy and ensure that women are in all places where decisions are being made.