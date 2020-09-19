Local and state leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg died at age 87 on Friday after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Appointed in 1993, she served on the nation's highest court until her death.

OHIO, USA — An outpouring of support spread across Ohio following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The iconic justice was known for her quirky style choices (such as her "dissent collar" and crocheted "majority opinion collar") and being an advocate for women's rights. Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, serving from her appointment by President Bill Clinton in 1993 until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.

Ginsburg vowed to remain a sitting, participating member of the court even amid other health issues and her fight against metastatic pancreatic cancer, which she announced had returned in July. Ginsburg was first diagnosed and treated for metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2009.

LOCAL LEADERS REACT

Toledo Police Chief George Kral posted the following to his Twitter account shortly after her death was announced:

Rest in peace Justice..... pic.twitter.com/71yy6tN1KU — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) September 19, 2020





Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers remarked on the lasting legacy that Ginsburg leaves behind:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fierce advocate for gender equality and human rights. Her legacy is not measured in opinions and dissents, but in her pursuit of equal justice under law and service to democracy. An icon on the nation’s highest court, she inspires generations. — Rodney K. Rogers (@Pres_Rogers) September 19, 2020

STATE OFFICIALS REACT

Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court Maureen O'Connor referred to Ginsburg as a "lodestar":

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg used her considerable talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, disability, or national origin.

America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law.

America has lost a lodestar.

I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing. May she rest in peace.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur commented on the death of the "intrepid and beloved" justice, referring to her as a "national treasure":

I am lost for words by the tragic passing of the intrepid and beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg carved her lasting legend in the laws of the land as one of four women to have ever served on the Supreme Court. As a champion of gender equality and civil rights, she leaves behind a legacy that is rarely seen but once in a generation. Because of her service as a wise, gifted legal intellect and incisive justice, she lived to witness social progress across generations once thought unimaginable. She tirelessly fought for marginalized people every day of her life to include her dying breath. She is a national treasure and a blessing who will be remembered and celebrated for as long as this nation stands. My prayers are with her and her family.

U.S. Senator for Michigan Debbie Stabenow echoed Kaptur's sentiments, referring to Ginsburg as a "national treasure" as well:

Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans. Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight.

My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.

House Representative Bob Latta sent his condolences on Twitter:

Marcia and I are sending our deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family. She served our country on the Supreme Court for 27 years. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) September 19, 2020

Senator Sherrod Brown remarked on Ginsburg's principles: