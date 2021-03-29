Lucas Metropolitan Housing extends eviction moratorium until July 31

LMH leaders said the extension gives them more time and flexibility to work with Lucas County residents to ensure they are able to stay in their homes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video is from Feb. 14, 2021.

Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LMH) extended its eviction moratorium on Monday, with it now authorized to continue until Wednesday, July 31.

LMH President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega said in a press release that this continuation was authorized because the factors that led to the initial extension still exist.

In a press release, the housing authority said this, in part:

"LMH understands that housing insecurity was already at a crisis level nationally and locally before COVID-19. This determination is consistent with the strategy of Lucas Metropolitan Housing to extend the Eviction Moratorium at least one month beyond the CDC mandate."

LMH leaders said the extension gives them more time and flexibility to work with Lucas County residents to ensure they are able to stay in their homes. The agency has extended the moratorium several times, including once already this year, and representatives said they will continue to do so as necessary into 2021.

The temporary moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent and fees and penalties related to nonpayment of rent, applies to all tenants, regardless if their employment was affected by COVID-19.

LMH alerts its residents that any rent missed during the moratorium will accumulate and will still be due when the eviction moratorium is lifted.

For any unpaid rent during the moratorium, the family must repay LMH or sign a repayment agreement to pay any amount owed after the moratorium has ended.

"Providing safe and stable housing during the ongoing health emergency is paramount to LMH and the community. The agency has been closely monitoring the negative economic impact the pandemic is having on its residents, including their ability to pay rent,” Vega said.

Leaders said that during the moratorium, the housing authority has established a number of internal safeguards to ensure individuals and families remain housed.

The press release went on to state:

"Furthermore, we are taking all the steps necessary to work on a case-by-case basis with residents and we are connecting them to the available resources. Lucas Metropolitan Housing is committed to continue serving our residents and communities with a sense of compassion—one day at a time."