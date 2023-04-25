LL Cool J coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

LL Cool J will bring his "The F.O.R.C.E." tour to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 12.

CLEVELAND — Two years after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, LL Cool J is returning to the city where it happened.

On Tuesday, the Hip Hop pioneer announced that he will bring his "The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy" live tour to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, August 12. Joining LL Cool J -- real name James Todd Smith -- on the tour will be The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip, with special guests in select cities including Cleveland's own Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

According to a release, the show will feature one nonstop continuous set in what is described as "the ultimate hip-hop mash-up."

LL Cool J announced the tour, which will mark his first headlining tour in 30 years, with a trailer that can be viewed below.

A presale for the tour will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27 via Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and local venue and radio presales, including RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

In 2021, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Music Excellence category. During the event -- which was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- he was inducted by fellow hip-hop legend Dr. Dre before performing alongside Jennifer Lopez and 2022 inductee Eminem.