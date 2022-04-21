Diocese of Toledo kicks off "Living Christ" capital campaign

The "Living Christ" campaign aims to raise $65 million to enhance the vitality of its local church and ensure a vibrant future for the ministries of the Diocese.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is the kickoff of the diocesan-wide capital and empowered campaign Living Christ for the Diocese of Toledo.

The Living Christ campaign will aim to raise funds for the local church and will focus on six areas: strengthening the parishes, supporting clergy, caring for the poor, developing new students in their Catholic schools, restoring the mother church – Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral – and forming lay leaders.

“This historic capital and endowment campaign will address significant needs in parishes, schools and ministries of our 19-county diocese, and its impact will be felt today and resonate for generations to come," says Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Diocese of Toledo. "In launching the Living Christ campaign, we are being responsible stewards who, like our predecessors, are doing everything we can to guarantee a bright future where the Gospel is preached and authentically lived."

With early campaign efforts underway, the diocese has already raised 27 percent of it's goal in gifts and pledges.

"Every family needs to depend on solid funding to put food on the table, to put their electricity on, and to educate their children. So for us as a dioceses, we're a family of faith. And our family, like every family, has to be good stewards of our resources – and then steward those resources so that we can look to the future and recognize that we're going to guarantee a bright future for generations to come," added Bishop Thomas.

Having concluded a successful pilot phase, the campaign will stretch through this year into 2023. It is the first of three waves of activity among 122 parishes.

Bishop Thomas explains, “With this public announcement, I invite all the good folks throughout our region to pray for it, participate in it and promote our Living Christ Campaign throughout our 19 counties."