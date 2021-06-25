‘Live-saving measures’ in progress for victim found in pond at KOA Campground

The victim is hospitalized after dive members located them in a pond following a call for a possible drowning Friday evening, according to the Monroe Co. sheriff.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A water rescue at KOA Campground in Summerfield Township has left one victim in the hospital undergoing "life-saving measures," according to Monroe Co. Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Members of the Summerfield Township Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible drowning at KOA Campground on Tunnicliff Road around 5:10 p.m., according to a press release from Goodnough.

A search began at the pond in the campground and the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office Dive Team arrived at the scene to assist.

Deputy Dave Moore was the first dive team member to arrive on scene and located the victim.

Paramedics with Monroe Community Ambulance transported the victim and Goodnough reports the victim is in the process of receiving "life-saving measures" at Toledo Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Authorities on the scene were unable to provide further information to our WTOL 11 crew.

