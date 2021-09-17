Live blog: Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens trial - Sept. 17

The former Ottawa Hills Local Schools employee is accused of sexually abusing several teenage boys. WTOL 11 will bring you the latest case updates here.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of former Ottawa Hills Local Schools employee Ronald "Donnie" Stevens started this week. WTOL 11 is bringing you live updates from the courtroom each day.

Stevens was indicted in December 2019 and is facing 32 felony charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes occurred between August 2017 and November 2019 and involved at least six teenage boys. Most were Ottawa Hills students at the time of the alleged acts.

Get up to speed with the case information below and see what each day in court brings with daily briefings from the WTOL 11 news team:

Friday, Sept. 17

Court adjourned for the day around 11:30 a.m. after just one witness was called. The trial resumes Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Day four of the Ronald “Donnie” Stevens case: the prosecution has brought in an expert in child abuse disclosure to testify why children, especially young boys, might have a delayed response coming forward after being victims of sexual abuse — Michael Sandlin TV (@SandlinTv) September 17, 2021

Thursday, Sept. 16: Multiple alleged victims provide testimony

The trial of Ronald "Donnie" Stevens, the former Ottawa Hills employee charged with multiple child sex crimes, including counts of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, continued on Thursday.

Prosecutors called multiple alleged victims of Stevens to share their emotional testimony.

All of the alleged victims were friends of Stevens' son who would come over for sleepovers.

In their horrifying testimonies each of the witnesses described a history of molestation, specifically in the summer and fall of 2019-going into their 8th-grade year when, according to the alleged victims, Stevens repeatedly molested them before bed in his basement. One described Stevens as "a monster."

The following is a portion of an exchange between one of the alleged victims and the prosecutor on Thursday:

"When he was doing that to you, how did it make you feel?" asked the prosecutor.

"Uh scared, I didn't really know what to do about it," said the victim.

"Did you ever tell him to stop?"

"No."

"Why not?"

"I didn't know what would happen if I did."

"Were you afraid of what would happen if you did?"

"Yes."

"Were you afraid no one would believe you?"

"Yeah."

In their testimonies, the alleged victims said their relationship with Stevens didn't start out as abusive. They described Stevens as a father figure; taking them to sporting events, working out with them, and being someone in whom they could confide.

Later, they said, Stevens started taking advantage of that trust and began abusing them.

"Before baseball games - he was my baseball coach - he kind of stretched me out, which I thought was weird but I did it. And then I think when I would get in bed he would kind of like - put his hands on my legs and slowly kind of work his hands around and kind of like massage me," one of the alleged victims recounted.



Also in their testimonies, multiple teens claimed that Stevens coerced nude pictures from them over Snapchat. On Thursday, the prosecution said that when the police recovered his phone and went through Stevens' deleted search history, one of his searches contained the phrase, "can Snapchat recover old files if they have a warrant?"

Meanwhile, the defense focused on establishing that these alleged incidents occurred in Stevens' house while his wife and kids were home, yet the alleged incidents were never seen by any of the family members.

A day earlier, on the second day of witness testimonies, four more people took the stand.

The first was an ex-girlfriend of one of the victims. She said Stevens was practically a father figure to the victim, always checking in on him and wondering where he was.



"Sometimes I know Donnie would want him to stop by his house after we were done hanging out or see him or go out and drive and things like that," said the ex-girlfriend.



The witness went on to recall a time the victim got home after being in the hospital for some time. She said he wasn't quite himself and was acting odd any time Stevens came up in conversation.



"He kept hinting that there was something he wanted to talk about where that was concerned, and a couple weeks later he did sit me down and let me know through a note that Donnie is the reason that he went, and he had been sexually abusing him," she said.



A second witness with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified to being the lab personnel who looked at DNA samples from evidence in the case.