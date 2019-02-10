TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Parts of Monroe Street are currently closed after a fire broke out at Little Caesars Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m.

At this time, there is no word on just how severe the fire was.

Sylvania Township firefighters responded to the scene.

Brian Dugger

Witnesses said they saw no flames, only smoke coming from the building.

This story is developing.

