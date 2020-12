If you have some last minute shopping to do, it's not too late!

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you still have some very last-minute shopping to do, don't panic: some stores are still open!

They won't be for long, so get there while you can!

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

Target: Open until 8 p.m.

Kroger: Open until 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Open until 6 p.m.