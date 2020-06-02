Several businesses have canceled operations Thursday due to hazardous road conditions.

The following businesses will be closed:

Williams Homes Adult Day Services - Closed

Senior Centers Inc. on Jefferson Ave. - Closed

Community Transit Services (CTS) - Closed for transportation

Sunshine Communities vocational and transportation - Closed

The Marketplace For All People - Closed

Seneca County Opportunity Center - Closed

If your business or organization will be closed Thursday, email news@wtol.com to be added to this list.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS