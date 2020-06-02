Several businesses have canceled operations Thursday due to hazardous road conditions.
The following businesses will be closed:
- Williams Homes Adult Day Services - Closed
- Senior Centers Inc. on Jefferson Ave. - Closed
- Community Transit Services (CTS) - Closed for transportation
- Sunshine Communities vocational and transportation - Closed
- The Marketplace For All People - Closed
- Seneca County Opportunity Center - Closed
If your business or organization will be closed Thursday, email news@wtol.com to be added to this list.