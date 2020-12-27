List: Food pantries across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

Millions of Americans face a dire beginning to the new year as the country awaits the fate of a stimulus bill Congress passed before Christmas but which has not yet been signed by President Trump.
The $900 billion measure is designed to provide at least some economic relief to millions of unemployed and struggling Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country.
If the bill isn't signed into law, some people could find it even harder to keep food on the table going into 2021.
If you are facing food insecurity and need help, WTOL 11 has put together this list of food banks from across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, along with links to their website or their phone number.
If you know of a program that we may have missed, please send us a text with the information to 419-248-1100.
LUCAS COUNTY
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Toledo Seagate Food Bank
Food for Thought (Toledo)
Equality Toledo
Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio (Toledo)
Helping Hands of St. Louis (Toledo)
St. Joan of Arc - St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry (Toledo)
Greater Grace Christian Church (Toledo)
Emmanuel Baptist Church (Toledo)
New Heights Food Pantry (east Toledo)
Life Station Food Pantry (south Toledo)
Under One Roof (Maumee)
Anthony Wayne Food Pantry (Whitehouse)
Jerusalem Township Food Pantry (Curtice)
WOOD COUNTY
Moms Mobile Mission (Perrysburg)
Grace United Methodist Church (Perrysburg)
Kitchen of Hope - Zoar Lutheran Church (Perrysburg)
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo (Perrysburg)
Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry
First United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Bowling Green)
St. Aloysius Church Food Pantry (Bowling Green)
St. Thomas More Food Pantry (Bowling Green)
God's Storehouse - Scott Trinity UMC (Bradner)
Pantry Plus (Fostoria)
Sharing Kitchen (Fostoria)
Otsego Food Pantry (Grand Rapids)
New Life Community Wesleyan Church (Grand Rapids)
Community Food Pantry – Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Pemberville)
Foundation Stone Church (Northwood)
Bridge Fellowship Church (North Baltimore)
Christ United Methodist Church (Portage)
All Saints Catholic Church (Rossford)
St. John’s Lutheran Church (Stoney Ridge)
God's Storehouse (Wayne)
FULTON COUNTY
FISH Archbold
Templo Cristiano Asambleas de Dios (Archbold)
FISH Wauseon/First Christian Church
Oasis Christian Fellowship (Wauseon)
True North Church (Wauseon)
St. Vincent DePaul - Wauseon, Pettisville, Tedrow
Helping Hands Food Pantry (Fayette)
United Methodist Church of Fayette
Delta Community Outreach
Shiloh Christian Union Church (Delta)
St. Vincent DePaul - Swanton, Delta
St. Vincent DePaul - Lyons, Metamora
HENRY COUNTY
St. John's United Church of Christ (Holgate)
St Peter's Lutheran Church (Holgate)
Holgate United Methodist (Holgate)
True Believers Fellowship (Holgate)
Liberty Chapel UMC (Liberty Center)
Caring Cupboard (Liberty Center)
Trinity Lutheran Church (Malinta)
Deshler/Hamler Area Food Pantry (Deshler)
Parkside Christian Fellowship (Deshler)
Zion Lutheran Church (Ridgeville Corners)
Apostolic Christian Center (Napoleon)
St Vincent De Paul (Napoleon)
St John Episcopal Church (Napoleon)
Christ United Methodist Church (Napoleon)
St Paul Lutheran Church (Napoleon)
Bread From Heaven-St Johns (Napoleon)
DEFIANCE COUNTY
St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Defiance)
Hebron Ministries (Defiance)
New Jerusalem Church (Defiance)
Restoration Church (Defiance)
St. John Lutheran Church (Defiance)
St. Paul United Methodist Church (Defiance)
Temple of Praise (Defiance)
Sherwood United Methodist Church
Christ’s Cupboard Ministries (Hicksville)
WILLIAMS COUNTY
Merging Streams Food Pantry (Stryker)
Open Hands Caring Hearts (Bryan)
Helping Hands Food Pantry (Montpelier)
Butler United Methodist Church (Butler)
SENECA COUNTY
Christ Church at Tiffin Food Pantry
Fish of Tiffin Food Pantry
Salvation Army Tiffin Food Pantry & Meal Site
Harmony UMC Food Pantry (Tiffin)
Pantry Plus (Fostoria)
Sharing Kitchen (Fostoria)
Attica Community Food Pantry (Attica)
Bloomville UMC Food Pantry (Bloomville)
Republic Community Food Pantry (Republic)
HANCOCK COUNTY
Chopin Hall (Findlay)
Lutheran Social Services of N.W. Ohio (Findlay)
Salvation Army Feeding Soup Kitchen (Findlay)
Maranatha Bible Church (Van Buren)
Pantry Plus (Fostoria)
SANDUSKY COUNTY
The Family Worship Center (Fremont)
The Lords Storehouse Compassion Ministries (Fremont) - 419-355-0534
Sandusky County Food Pantry (Fremont)
Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church (Fremont)
Pontifex (Fremont)
Clyde Back Door Food Pantry - 419-547-6232
Oak Harbor Alliance Chapel
Woodville Good Samaritan
Bellevue Fish and Loaves
Grace Lutheran Church (Elmore)
OTTAWA COUNTY
United Way in Ottawa County (Port Clinton)
Oak House (Port Clinton)
Seed Faith Missions and Food Pantry (Gypsum)
Church of Truth Ministries (Gypsum)
Christ Community Church (Genoa)
Grace Lutheran Church (Elmore)
Food for Thought Toledo as well as Oak Harbor Alliance Chapel (Oak Harbor)
MICHIGAN
LENAWEE COUNTY
Damascus Road Ministries (Adrian) - 517-265-1900
Daily Bread of Lenawee (Adrian)
St. Vincent de Paul (Adrian)