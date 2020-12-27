List: Food pantries across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

Food banks have seen a massive increase in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier in 2020 and the need is expected to remain high heading into the new year.

Millions of Americans face a dire beginning to the new year as the country awaits the fate of a stimulus bill Congress passed before Christmas but which has not yet been signed by President Trump.

The $900 billion measure is designed to provide at least some economic relief to millions of unemployed and struggling Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country.

If the bill isn't signed into law, some people could find it even harder to keep food on the table going into 2021.

If you are facing food insecurity and need help, WTOL 11 has put together this list of food banks from across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, along with links to their website or their phone number.

If you know of a program that we may have missed, please send us a text with the information to 419-248-1100.

LUCAS COUNTY

WOOD COUNTY

FISH Archbold

Templo Cristiano Asambleas de Dios (Archbold)

FISH Wauseon/First Christian Church

Oasis Christian Fellowship (Wauseon)

True North Church (Wauseon)

St. Vincent DePaul - Wauseon, Pettisville, Tedrow

Helping Hands Food Pantry (Fayette)

United Methodist Church of Fayette

Delta Community Outreach

Shiloh Christian Union Church (Delta)

St. Vincent DePaul - Swanton, Delta

St. Vincent DePaul - Lyons, Metamora





HENRY COUNTY

St. John's United Church of Christ (Holgate)

St Peter's Lutheran Church (Holgate)

Holgate United Methodist (Holgate)

True Believers Fellowship (Holgate)

Liberty Chapel UMC (Liberty Center)

Caring Cupboard (Liberty Center)

Trinity Lutheran Church (Malinta)

Deshler/Hamler Area Food Pantry (Deshler)

Parkside Christian Fellowship (Deshler)

Zion Lutheran Church (Ridgeville Corners)

Apostolic Christian Center (Napoleon)

St Vincent De Paul (Napoleon)

St John Episcopal Church (Napoleon)

Christ United Methodist Church (Napoleon)

St Paul Lutheran Church (Napoleon)

Bread From Heaven-St Johns (Napoleon)

DEFIANCE COUNTY

St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Defiance)

Hebron Ministries (Defiance)

New Jerusalem Church (Defiance)

Restoration Church (Defiance)

St. John Lutheran Church (Defiance)

St. Paul United Methodist Church (Defiance)

Temple of Praise (Defiance)

Sherwood United Methodist Church

Christ’s Cupboard Ministries (Hicksville)

WILLIAMS COUNTY

Merging Streams Food Pantry (Stryker)

Open Hands Caring Hearts (Bryan)

Helping Hands Food Pantry (Montpelier)

Butler United Methodist Church (Butler)

SENECA COUNTY

HANCOCK COUNTY

SANDUSKY COUNTY

OTTAWA COUNTY