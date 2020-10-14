Liquor store robbery suspect caught by police shortly after crime

Police say the suspect smashed a glass window at Glass City Beverages and stole liquor bottles and other merchandise.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were able to apprehend a suspect shortly after he robbed a liquor store in south Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at Glass City Beverages on Airport and Reynolds.

Police say the suspect used a rock to smash a glass window to get into the store and then stole liquor bottles and some other merchandise.

After the man fled the store, someone spotted the suspect and gave a description to the police, who caught him on foot and arrested him a short time after the robbery.