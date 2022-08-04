'They never went home and they never will' | Line of duty deaths a grim reminder of loss, close calls for TPD detective

For decades and after working almost all positions within the Toledo Police Department, retired detective Frank Stiles knows the reality officers face daily.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Law enforcement all around the surrounding areas is mourning the loss of Officer Dominic Francis.

They know all too well the dangers they face every day they leave home.

Frank Stiles, a retired detective with the Toledo Police Department, says he almost lost his life when a suspect tried to shoot him.

And a few things go through his mind as he reflects on the life of Officer Dominic Francis.

"People don't realize, they realize it to some extent but not to a full extent what police officers go through. I mean every day they leave home, you don't know if they're coming back," Stiles said.

For decades and after working almost all positions within the department, Stiles knows what officers face daily.

And he too has felt the pain of losing a fellow officer.

"These people we're talking about, they never went home and they never will. And their family will never have them. Their children will never have them. So it's a tough situation," Stiles said.

Stiles believes those situations have become worse from the time he served on the force.

"The situation today is there's not as much respect for police officers and that's been created by certain individuals and groups, some politicians," Stiles said.

He's grateful at least now law enforcement has more tools to quickly catch the suspects.

And as the community in Bluffton starts to heal, he asks that the community back up our officers who risk their lives for our safety.

"They are heroic officers. They don't think about the consequences of injury when they do these things. We're trained to react," he said.

Stiles has actually written a book about police officers who have faced near-death situations or died in the line of duty.