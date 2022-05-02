Limited tickets left for Walleye game 7 against Cincinnati

Just this weekend the Huntington Center saw the biggest crowd in its history. It's looking like Game 7 for the Walleye could be the same.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been a historic round one of playoff hockey here in Toledo with the Walleye pushing the series to a Game 7.

Not just in how the series has gone, but in ticket sales.

Just this weekend the Huntington Center saw the biggest crowd in its history with nearly 8,600 people in attendance.

It's looking like Game 7 for the Walleye could be the same.

"We've got some standing-room-only tickets left, just a short 100 to 150 left right now. It's on the main concourse at the open end so can still see all the action," Assistant General Manager Kyle Moll said.

Moll speculates those tickets won't last long.

This first round of the playoffs has shown just how much the fans support Toledo hockey.

"We've sold three in a row out round one, that's never happened. It's going to be four in a row. That's never happened in Toledo. I'm not sure that's ever happened with an ECHL team before," Moll said.

Tickets for the game have been on sale for a few weeks but skyrocketed after the Walleye picked up a win in Cincinnati to bring the series back to Toledo.

He said the support from the city is humbling, and it's just a glimpse into where this team is headed in the future.

"We've got a ton of support from the community," he said. "I know the players and coach Watson love all the excitement that comes out here. It's all very real, it's part of their recruiting tools to get guys here and just hear how crazy the Huntington Center can get."