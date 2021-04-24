Lima male pronounced deceased at the scene of a fatal accident

Patrol is still investigating Fatal Crash on State Route 117

LIMA, Ohio — On April 23, 2021, at 09:06 P.M., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving the driver of a stopped semi on State Route 117, near Thayer Road.

A 2017 Freightliner, operated by Steven Evans, 52, of Lima, was traveling eastbound on State Route 117. Evans stopped, in the eastbound lane, and exited the Freightliner to assess possible vehicle damage.

While assessing the possible damage, Evans was on the left side of the vehicle, in the westbound lane. A white 2001 Honda Accord, driven by Brandon James, 20, of Waynesfield, was traveling westbound and struck Evans. A blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Jade Smith, 18, of Wapakoneta, was traveling westbound and also struck Evans.

Evans was pronounced deceased, at the scene, by Perry Township EMS and was transported by The Allen County Coroner's Office. James was treated at the scene, for minor injuries and Smith was not injured.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the Perry Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner's Office, Beaverdam Fleet Services and Able 's Wrecker.