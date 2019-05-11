TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo believes in the age-old saying that Christmas is "the most wonderful time of the year," as all the great events that they have planned for December show!

First and foremost, the Zoo's amazing Lights Before Christmas display, which is once again in the running for the title of Best Zoo Lights in the country!

Starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, you can take a walk through the Zoo under more than a million sparking lights and animated displays.

Don't miss it this year!

In addition to the award-winning Lights, here's what else the Zoo has planned for your holiday fun.

Dec. 5

YPAC Holiday Holwer - Join Young Professionals for Animals and Conservation & EPIC Toledo from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the ProMedica Museum of Natural History to celebrate the year of the dragon! Chief mission officer, Kent Bekker, will share his expertise and experience and guests can meet one of the Zoo’s Komodo dragons! Register and learn more here.

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26

Ice Carvings at Lights - Watch ice masterpieces take shape right before your eyes in the Zoo’s Main Plaza beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 6, 14 , 20, 21

Lights Before Christmas Overnights - Enjoy the Zoo for Lights --- then spend the night! This overnight experience features up-close encounters with animals, special talks by Zoo staff, evening cookies and hot cocoa and a continental breakfast. For more information, please visit here.

Dec. 15

Medical Mutual Polar Paws and Santa Claws 5k - This new holiday 5k is fun fur your whole family, offering a race, walk and Kids Cub Run! All event participants are encouraged to wear holiday themed attire and light-up accessories! Move your paws for the conservation cause! Learn more & sign up here.

Dec. 24

Lights Before Christmas - OPEN 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Admission gates open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Park will close at 9 p.m.

Dec. 25

Lights Before Christmas - OPEN 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Admission gates open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Park will close at 9 p.m.

Dec. 30, 31

Winter Camps - Need some kid-free time to make returns or just cure that cabin fever? Drop off your child (ages 5-12) at the Zoo from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for a winter adventure that promises exciting exhibit tours, amazing animal visitors, cool crafts and goofy games. Separate fee; member discount applies. For more information and to register, please visit here.

Dec. 31

Noon Years Eve - Ring in the new year at the stroke of…NOON! Kids and families start the New Year a little early by committing to a reZOOlution and gathering for a celebration in the Main Plaza, complete with an apple juice toast and singing of “Auld Lang Syne.” Event runs 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Zoo OPEN 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Admission gates open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Park will close at 9 p.m.