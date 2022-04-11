Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted stops by Findlay's Whirlpool facility

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is due to visit the Whirlpool Corporation at their Findlay Location today.
The Lieutenant Governor will tour the facility and have a round-table discussion on Ohio’s manufacturing industry.
Lieutenant Governor Husted will be joined by state, and city of Findlay leaders as well as industry directors.
Husted will be at the Whirlpool Facility from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. on April 11.
Additionally, those attending must wear long pants that cover the ankles and closed-toed, flat-soled shoes. This is due to the safety requirements of the plant.