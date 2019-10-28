TOLEDO, Ohio — If you'd like to entertain your kids with some laid-back Halloween activities, look no further than the Toledo Lucas County Library.

You can send the kids off to paint pumpkins, watch a spooky movie, or trick or treating, while you find a thrillingly scary book yourself.

Perhaps the highlight of the library's Halloween activities involves a bit of magic. Count Wackula the magician is set to dazzle audiences for two different performances this week.

From mind-boggling card tricks to simple slights of hand, Count Wackula will have you asking "how do you do it" before he's even done it. But if you ask Andrew Martin aka "Count Wackula" how he did a trick, he'll tell you "very well" with a smile. A magician never reveals their secrets.

You can enjoy the count's performances Monday at the Sylvania Branch Library and Tuesday at the Oregon Branch Library.

Other Halloween activities include a Goosebumps movie night while making personalized trick or treat bags, painting your very own pumpkin, and enjoying literacy-based activities.

You can find specific times and library locations for each activity here.