TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday season is here and often times scammers can take advantage of you during this generous time of year.

Locally, the Toledo Lucas County Public library is warning neighbors and nearby businesses about a scam. Library officials have been receiving calls about someone coming around asking for money, claiming to be someone collecting money for a library coat drive.

"Someone had asked about a library coat drive and we don't have one going on so we knew this was definitely a scam, so we're just wanting to make sure community members know that if anyone from 'the library' approaches them, that they are not doing a drive," said Kelsey Cogan with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Right now there are not any charity drives going on through the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. If you are approached about making a donation, it is a scam.

"They actually approached the person at the local business that was near one of our branches. So it wasn't even in our space, they're just using the library name," said Cogan.

When donating to any organization or charity during the holidays, the Better Business Bureau recommends calling an organization and verifying they are collecting donations before handing over your money.

If you want to report a scam you can always do so on the Better Business Bureau's website.

RELATED: New scam reported by Toledo Social Security Administration branch

RELATED: Toledo police warn against scam calls claiming to be from officers