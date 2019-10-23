PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The library isn't just for checking out books anymore. The Beyond Books Junior Collection at the Way Public in Perrysburg was unveiled Wednesday. It's an expansion of a program that started a couple years ago, allowing folks to test out unusual items like metal detectors and musical instruments.

The new collection caters to kids ages eight and under.

"We've got sensory kits. So, we've got sort of tactical items; things with texture, with squish and feel to them, movement, noise tools. We've got weighted lap blankets. We've got stepping stones for helping kids with balance and coordination," technology specialist, Adam Marier said.

Library members can check out any of the items for free for two weeks at a time with the opportunity to renew once.

Arielle Harbauer helped put the collection together and said her 2-year-old son tested many of the items.

"With all the toys we get it's just like, we don't have the room to store these, but I want to have these for developmental purposes," Harbauer said.

Library officials said it's a good way for parents to know which toys have staying power, that they may actually want to invest in. As parents know, kids can be fickle.

"It's also a good chance if you have a kid who needs help with attention. Or help with focus. We've got some items that are aimed sort of specifically at helping them have something small in their hands or in their lap that would allow them to allow focusing on the task at hand," Marier said.

