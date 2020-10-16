Liberty Center drive-in theater helping small business with craft fair

The Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in Liberty Center will host over 80 vendors for a socially-distanced craft fair.

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — If you're looking to shop local this weekend and help out some of our areas small businesses, there's an event for you.

Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in Liberty Center is transforming into a socially distanced flea market Sunday.

The drive-in hasn't just shown movies this summer. It's hosted graduations, Swanton High School's homecoming and now it's looking to help out small businesses, too.

The craft market will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Over 80 vendors have signed up for the event.

Callan Bauer with Field of Dreams came up with the idea. She said many small businesses and people who sell homemade products have suffered from the pandemic and this gives them the opportunity to get out in the community and do it safely.

"People are just excited to be able to do an event like this right now," Bauer said. "Because most of them this is their first one of the year and by now they've usually done three or four, if not more."

"I think we're thinking outside the box and just looking at any options available to give people in the community a place to come," Field of Dreams owner Donna Saunders said. "And do something socially and social distance with social distancing in mind whether it's watch a move or in this case shop for some really cool gifts, maybe for Christmas."