Field of Dreams Drive In Theater gearing up for an even better 2021 season

Owners Rodney and Donna Saunders say they're excited to see Hollywood back open with the return of big blockbuster movies this year.

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Many businesses took a hit during the pandemic, but one American pastime experienced a comeback, as drive-in theaters saw a 2020 resurgence.

Early on in the pandemic, they were some of the only places to go see entertainment because you were able to easily stay six feet apart.

Rodney and Donna Saunders, owners of the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in Liberty Center, said Friday they're more excited than ever for this year.

Last year, they said they did better than expected despite Hollywood being on shutdown with no new movies coming out. Instead, they got creative and used their drive-in for more than just movies: hosting graduations, homecomings, craft shows, concerts and even company board meetings. They discovered it can be so much more than a novelty movie-going experience.

"One of the graduations, we had a mile and a half line of cars just having a big parade for the kids," Rodney Saunders said. "That was pretty cool to see. The kids really enjoyed that. The encore night concerts which we're going to pick up again. They really helped. So finding other ways."