LGBTQ+ Toledo couple wins wedding of their dreams after friend nominates them for contest

One LGBTQ+ couple was awarded a wedding at the Hilton in downtown Toledo on Monday after their friend submitted their story in a radio contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Up in the penthouse of the Hilton Garden Inn, one lucky couple was surprised with a gift they would never forget on Monday.

Christian Cayl and Tim Sanders were awarded with the wedding of their dreams when family and friends came out to celebrate the big reveal in downtown Toledo.

"This is a celebration of not only us, but everybody that's involved from the community, to our friends near and far. Just everybody that loves us and that we love, it's just a celebration for everybody," Sanders said.

The future wedding was part of iHeart Radio's "Win a Wedding" contest, where LGBTQ+ couples submitted a story of themselves for a chance to win. And the winning couple could have the wedding, helped put on by the Hilton and J. Foster Jewelers.

However for Cayl and Sanders, it wasn't them who submitted the story. It was their generous friend, Shane Bailey, who happened to be tuning into the radio at the perfect time.

"I nominated them because they are goals and I know they are like looking for a wedding venue and they haven't yet, so when I nominated them this was a perfect opportunity," Bailey said.

The couple thought they were going on an innocent hotel tour, but they were quickly shocked at what was waiting for them behind the hotel's room door.

Michael Lyman is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Hilton. He isn't just a big member in the community, but a member beyond it too. He said he was honored to assist with the couple's big day.

"It's inclusive for everybody. I'm in hospitality. I'm hospitable to everyone who wants to come here," Lyman said.

The recent Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has created fears for marriage equality, but for Lyman, he wants people to understand one thing.

"We need to make sure we are as vocal and as visible as possible because at the end of the day, we're all the same. We are all the same," Lyman said.

Amid all the fears in the nation, Cayl and Sanders had something to say about the big day.