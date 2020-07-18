LGBTQ street mural vandalized in Findlay

The words "straigt pride" were spray painted over the street mural painted in June to celebrate Pride Month.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The LGBTQ community in Findlay is condemning hate and intolerance after a mural in downtown Findlay was vandalized overnight.

"Straigt pride" was spray painted across the mural in the middle of the street.

"Spectrum of Findlay specifically, our work, has never really experienced this direct of a target toward us," executive director Dr. Jasmin Bradley said.

The painting of the state of Ohio, filled with rainbows colors, was created at the corner of West Main Cross and Main streets, the heart of the downtown.

"It's supposed to be a symbolization of love and support and kind of the community coming together and lifting up marginalized communities," Bradley said, "so it's very disheartening."

I’ve heard the saying “love is blind” but hate must be too. Vandalizers spray painted “straigt pride” on an LGBTQ mural in Findlay, Ohio. Nope, that’s not a typo. @WTOL11Toledo #LGBTQ #ohio pic.twitter.com/re0588re6J — Michael Tatar WTOL (@MichaelTatarTV) July 18, 2020

Bradley added their group has received a ton of support from the city and the community and she wants businesses and individuals to step up now and publicly condemn the action.

"If you hear someone talk about this incident and say hey you know that's what they deserve," she said, "this is a time for allies to step up and say you know I don't agree with that statement."

Bradley said the vandalism happening in the overnight hours shows how it was wrong.

"We're out here in the middle of the day painting, spreading affirming messages, and the reaction to that has to happen under the cover of darkness. We really see a great symbolization for light and love and hate and darkness just in this very act," she said.

Findlay police are investigating the defacing.

Mayor Christina Muryn released the following statement, denouncing the actions:

"Over the last few weeks and most recently, last night, our community has seen vandalism on artwork promoting the diversity within our community. This vandalism is unacceptable and is not representative of our communities values. We believe that all are; created equal, welcome, and valued. The individual(s) responsible for these acts will be held accountable and I encourage all in our community to spread love not hate. To recognize we are all created differently but equally. That our constitution protects all and that we are a community that embraces diversity, inclusivity, equity and belonging. That we must promote mutual respect and appreciation for all residents and visitors regardless of their differences."

Marathon Petroleum, which has been a key sponsor of the LGBTQ community in Findlay, also came out with a statement, condemning the act.