PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Levis Commons has been working on a designated outdoor refreshment area proposal for several months, but after a city council committee of the whole meeting Monday, it's clear that the town's leaders still have questions.

Although the entertainment district is not letting go of their fight, city council members questioned the size and security of their proposed area.

The Levis Commons' proposal includes 135 acres of area near their shopping center including hotels, restaurants, parking lots and undeveloped land.

"It's such a large, large piece of real estate there," Perrysburg City Council Member Mark Weber said.

"Is that all they do security? " questioned Perrysburg City Council Member Becky Williams.

Levis Commons' leaders said they are willing to work with the city and amend their proposal from operation times to boundary lines and more.

"The committee is going to regroup and look at the boundaries that we originally drew for a very simple rectangular boundary rather than getting complicated with different lines and such for signage. But if that is a concern, that is something we will go back address and see if we can go back and submit a new proposal with new boundaries," Levis Commons Marketing Director Alisson Schroeder said.

At Monday’s meeting, those requesting the DORA’s offered to adjust the operational time if the council desired. The current proposal would allow the designated outdoor refreshment area to go from noon until 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday. But leaders are willing to adjust the time from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday while the hours on weekends would remain the same.



Some who attended the meeting still questioned the proposal and if all the changes and discussions are worth it.



“It's a family area especially with the movies and the high school right there,” said Abigail Flores, a St. Ursula student.



"I didn't hear any discussion on whether we e really need a DORA in the city at all,” said Jim Hagen of Perrysburg. “My personal opinion is that I don't see the benefit of it."



Levis Commons leaders believe it will bring a large economic boost and while they don't have a number to prove it, others agree with them.

A Levis Common's hotel General Manager said a DORA in the area of his hotels would help set them apart, remain competitive in a tough market and attract customers.

"It's not just a hotel room, but a destination and DORA makes that a destination," said Izzet Sozeri, GM of the Hilton Garden Inn and other hotels.

Levis Commons would provide their security and sanitation under their DORA proposal. That eases the impact on taxpayers who are opposed to a second proposal that was not recommended by the mayor's office for a DORA in downtown Perrysburg.

After learning more, some feel that the city council's decision isn't an easy one.

"I'm stuck in the middle now because I was definitely for downtown, but now I am kind of leaning towards,” said Kris Romp of Perrysburg. “I don't know. I'm stuck in the middle. "

Perrysburg’s Council must either approve or deny the Levis Commons DORA request — a vote is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Perrysburg by law is only allowed one designated outdoor refreshment area because of the size of its population.

