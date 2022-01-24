Levis Commons welcoming new businesses in 2022

New stores and restaurants are currently finalizing their leases with the Perrysburg shopping plaza.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Officials with Levis Commons tell WTOL they have a variety of stores and office spaces that have expressed interest in moving in sometime in 2022.

While all of the specific tenants are not yet finalized, Soma Intimates and other offices have signed leases this year. Additionally, signs toward the back of the plaza advertising Hangover Easy will open in spring 2022.

Sephora, Lush Pop-Up and Athleta opened up in 2021 inside Levis Commons, following a few local businesses in 2020.

Officials with Levis Commons say the plaza is gaining momentum and they expect that to continue through this year, especially with local spots.

Amy Mosher, the owner of Social Rind, moved into Levis Commons this past fall. Mosher shares kitchen space with The MindFul Table. The charcuterie business has seen a big increase in business, especially because of the foot traffic.

"Christmastime was awesome! People could come in and grab charcuterie, grab some cupcakes from Kelly, it just worked! The traffic has been amazing and the community has really loved that we’re in Levis!" said Mosher.