Levis Commons retailer New York and Company closing store

The clothing store's parent company announced that they have filed for bankruptcy.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A popular clothing store at Levis Commons may be closing its doors for good.

A sign posted on the front door of New York and Company says the store is closing and all sales are final.

Earlier in the week, New York and Company's parent company, RTW Retailwinds, Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

Several other major retailers have also filed for bancruptcy protection in recent weeks, including J-C Penny, Brooks Brothers, and Neiman Marcus.