x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

local

Levis Commons retailer New York and Company closing store

The clothing store's parent company announced that they have filed for bankruptcy.
Credit: WTOL
New York and Company at Levis Commons

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A popular clothing store at Levis Commons may be closing its doors for good.

A sign posted on the front door of New York and Company says the store is closing and all sales are final.

Earlier in the week, New York and Company's parent company, RTW Retailwinds, Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

Several other major retailers have also filed for bancruptcy protection in recent weeks, including J-C Penny, Brooks Brothers, and Neiman Marcus. 

WTOL 11 has reached out to Levis Commons and the Town Center and are awaiting a response.

RELATED: US surges past 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

RELATED: US retail sales jump 7.5% in June, but economy still suffering

RELATED: JC Penney cuts 1,000 jobs as chain shrinks