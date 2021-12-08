South Toledo group finds solutions for Latinas who have nowhere else to turn to for support

"We were not raised to go to therapy and if you have a problem, you live with the problem," explains Norma Ramos-Prater, organizer of the 'Let's Talk' support group.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A support group in south Toledo is breaking barriers to uplift Latinas who've had trouble finding where to turn for help.

The group took off after the pandemic shut everything down and the effect took its toll on the women.

In a room filled with Latinas of all different ages and backgrounds, their well-being takes center stage.

"I was recently widowed and my neighbor, Anita, she also was widowed. She saw that we were both you know just alone by ourself at home and she invited us and said she thought it would benefit us," said Sabina Elizondo, a member of the "Let's Talk" group since May this year.

At St. John's Lutheran Church, women can safely share their stories and support one another through their experiences.

"It's called 'Let's Talk' and I came up with the idea because, after the pandemic, we were all like, '[we] need to talk to an adult, to a grown-up,'" said Norma Ramos-Prater, the organizer of the group.

Ramos-Prater is also the coordinator for the Toledo-Lucas County Victim Assistance Program at the Latino Outreach Office.

She's focusing on Latinas because she says most times, they have nowhere to turn due to the way they're raised and cultural expectations.

"We were not raised to go to therapy," said Ramos-Prater, "and if you have a problem, you live with the problem."

Martha Villegas, a mother of four and member of the group, echoed why the group is so necessary.

"First of all, because of the language, that we understand each other," Villegas explained, translated from Spanish. "And because we're women who have problems and we stay quiet."

Through "Let's Talk," women can find solutions to their problems without a language barrier.

"I relate with them and they relate to my history, my background. And a lot of times you can't say in English what you can say in Spanish. Doesn't have the same flavor," Elizondo said with a laugh.

The group wants you to know that anyone can join. In fact, it's encouraged if you need a shoulder to lean on.

The group also offers other resources if needed.

You can join the "Let's Talk" group by reaching out to the Latino Outreach Office.