Let's Build Beds wants to make sure every child in northwest Ohio has a place to sleep

You can help the nonprofit with its mission, even if you have no building skills whatsoever!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Let's Build Beds is a local non-profit organization that wants to make sure every child in need across northwest Ohio has a bed to sleep on - and you can help!

Not every child has a warm, comfortable place to lay their head down at night, but every child should.

The Maumee Valley chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is on a mission to make sure every child has a bed of their own, but they can't do it alone.

The organization is asking for the public's help to build beds, no previous knowledge required! You just have to be willing to volunteer and help make an impact for the kids.