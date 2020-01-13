LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Facebook post from the county on Monday said residents should avoid contact with waters of the River Raisin beginning at the south branch of the river from College and George streets in the city of Adrian and continuing to the village of Deerfield. 

The warning is until further notice due to discharge from the city of Adrian sewage collection and treatment system.

Lenawee County
