Roads closed after gas line hit in Tecumseh, Mich.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said the pipe should be locked off in half an hour. They said natural gas services should not be affected.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A gas line on South Ottawa Street in Tecumseh, Michigan was struck Tuesday afternoon. Surrounding roads have been closed off for safety reasons as crews work to repair the damage and pinch off the pipe.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said no customers should be without natural gas services once the line is pinched off, which they said should happen within half an hour.

A contractor struck the pipe just after 4 p.m. while boring underground in the Lenawee County city.

The intersection of South Ottawa Street and East Pottawatamie Street will be closed overnight due to the repairs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is learned.

