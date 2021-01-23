Internet access expanding to more areas in Lenawee County through $7M fund

The money from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, combined with other federal and state efforts, will expand broadband internet access to 5,441 local areas.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A big boost for broadband internet access across Lenawee County is on the way.

Lenawee County will receive over $7 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to provide broadband internet to an additional 5,441 local areas.

Nationally, the RDOF will provide $20.4 billion over the next decade to improve rural internet access, with a goal of connecting millions of people who currently face difficulties receiving internet.

During the pandemic, many rural communities have struggled due to a lack of connectivity during remote learning.

“This is a big win for our community. As I’ve had the opportunity to listen to our local school administrators, teachers, school board members and families, I’ve learned that rural broadband access is one of their biggest challenges as they take on virtual learning,” said Michigan Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian. “It’s also a major concern for our local Lenawee medical providers, particularly with the recent expansion of telehealth and telemedicine. As we become more dependent on technology and virtual connection, it’s essential that everyone have the necessary access to the internet.”