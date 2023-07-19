Bat with rabies identified in Lenawee County, officials remind public what to do in case of exposure

Rabies can be transmitted to humans, pets and other animals by bites and scratches; bats are the most common way people in the U.S. come into contact with rabies.

CLINTON, Michigan — The Lenawee County Health Department announced Wednesday that a bat in Clinton, Mich. tested positive for rabies, the first of its kind to test positive in the county.

Rabies can be transmitted to humans, pets and other animals by way of bites and scratches; bats are the most common way people across the U.S. come into contact with rabies.

"Any direct contact with a bat should be considered as a possible exposure to rabies," health officials said in a press release.

The health department reminded the public what to do if you come in contact with a rabid animal, which most often includes bats, raccoons, skunks and other local wildlife. Health officials also said people who are sleeping, those who have intellectual disabilities, children and intoxicated people may not know if they have been exposed if they are in the same room as an infected animal. You should also vaccinate your pets against rabies, as they are also susceptible.

If someone has been bitten by an animal or has been in contact with, exposed to or bitten by a bat, call your local health department. To find your local health departments in Ohio, click here and input your address. The Ohio Department of Health website will tell you which health department you should call and provide a phone number.

For Michigan residents, including Lenawee County, click here and select your county of residence.

It is also important that if you've been exposed to a bat or a suspected rabid animal, do not let it go. This allows health officials to test the animal for rabies. You can read more about how to safely collect a bat here.