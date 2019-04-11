LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Lenawee County Health Department has been temporarily out of the flu vaccine since Wednesday.

The health department says the issue is due to not receiving expected shipments from the manufacturer.

Anyone who already has a scheduled flu shot appointment with the health department should call 517-264-5226 option 2 before the appointment to check if the vaccine is available.

