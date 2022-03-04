Monday morning crash in Lenawee County kills one

A collision on Ridge Hwy in Lenawee County, Michigan left one driver dead. The other driver received non-life-threatening injuries.

A head-on collision between two vehicles Monday morning in Lenawee County Michigan left one driver dead and the other driver with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

The two vehicles, which both only had one occupant, collided while driving in opposite directions on Ridge Highway north of Pennington Road, according to a press release.

The press release states the northbound vehicle struck the southbound vehicle. The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation.