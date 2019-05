LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.

Police say it happened on US 223 between Round Lake Highway and US 127.

Police say the crash involved a car and a semi.

Police say US 223 is closed in both directions due to the crash.

They say the road will be closed until noon.

Drivers can use US 12 or M 50 as a detour.

WTOL is working to get more information on the crash to you this morning.