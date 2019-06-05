LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.

Police say it happened on US 223 between Round Lake Highway and US 127.

Police say 31-year-old Byron Shaw Wood from Brooklyn, Michigan area was driving a Dodge Charger northbound on US 223 near Sanford Road around 2 a.m.

Police say the Charger crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a semi truck that was loaded with lumber.

Police say both vehicles and the roadway caught fire as a result of the crash.

Police say Wood was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

Wood was the only occupant of the vehicle.