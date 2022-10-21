Lenawee Co. Ministries says former soccer coach accused of sex crimes passed its background check

Lenawee County Ministries CEO Todd Marshall released a video statement Friday on the investigation of Andrew Olnhausen, who worked with them from 2014-2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A former youth soccer coach and director in Lenawee County, Andrew Olnhausen, 34 is under investigation and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor lasting approximately five years.

According to Lenawee Christian Ministries, Olnhausen used to work for the organization as the director of the competitive youth soccer program from 2014-2017.

LCM CEO Todd Marshall recorded a video statement addressing the investigation of Olhausen Friday morning.

"Our foremost priority is always the safety and well-being of the youth in our ministry and our associated sports activities," he said. "We have already begun praying for the victim and their family."

The investigation by the Adrian Police Department included searches of Olhausen's cellphone and social media accounts. Marshall said LCM is working alongside the department

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said U.S. Marshalls arrested Olnhausen in Dallas, Texas, where he held the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cornerstone Healthcare. Nessel said Thursday that Olnhausen is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

"When he did work for us, he passed a full criminal background check that is required of all staff at LCM, and was subject to all of the safety and child protection policies that our staff must follow," Marshall said.

LCM is also providing counseling for students or sports participants affected by the situation.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes also provided a statement on Olnhausen:

"The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is aware of the situation in Texas. The individual in question is not currently involved with FCA. FCA has continued to maintain the highest standards of morality and personal conduct for our coaches, athletes and staff for over 68 years. Due to legal proceedings, we cannot comment further."