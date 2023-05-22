Lenawee Co. Health Department: 'Avoid physical contact' with Devils Lake due to sewage discharge

The advisory will remain in place until "Devils Lake water quality is not impacted from the sewage discharge," according to the health department.

MANITOU BEACH-DEVILS LAKE, Mich. — The Lenawee County Health Department on Monday said all residents and visitors to Devils Lake are advised to avoid physical contact with the water due to sewage discharge "until further notice."

"This advisory will remain in effect until results from water testing indicates Devils Lake water quality is not impacted from the sewage discharge," according to an LCHD press release.

The lake was subject to discharge from the Rollin Woodstock Sanitary Drain Drainage District sewage collection and treatment system, the press release states.

The discharge originated from a building just north of the lake, according to the press release.

The advisory does not apply to public or private drinking water supplies.

Those seeking more information are asked to contact the health department at 517-264-5213 or ehdesk@lenawee.mi.us.

Devils Lake, a popular location for recreational water activities during warm weather, is about an hour northwest of Toledo.

