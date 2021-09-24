Lenawee Co. Health Department: Avoid physical contact with River Raisin after sewage discharge

The advisory is in effect until further notice. It does not apply to public or private drinking water supplies.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Lenawee County residents and visitors are advised to avoid physical contact with the River Raisin due to sewage discharge, according to the Lenawee County Health Department.

The health department says the river was subject to discharge from the City of Adrian sewage collection and treatment system.

The advisory does not apply to public or private drinking water supplies.

The advisory is in effect for the area of the river beginning at the South Branch of the River Raisin from the area of Race Street in the city of Adrian and continuing downstream to the eastern boundary of Lenawee County at the Village of Deerfield.

The advisory is in effect until further notice as the health department awaits results from water testing indicating the River Raisin water quality is not impacted from the sewage discharge.