Lenawee Co. high school student dead; support staff offering help to students

Chad Miller, a student at Addison High School, has died. The school district said in a statement it was notified Tuesday morning.

ADDISON, Mich. — A student at Addison Community Schools in Lenawee County has died, the district's interim superintendent said in a statement addressed to community members and staff Tuesday.

The district was notified Tuesday morning that Chad Miller, a student at Addison High School, had died, interim superintendent Julie Helber said.

A crisis response team has been assembled to support students coping with the loss of a classmate.

"We will be providing immediate support for our students tomorrow from [10 a.m. to 1 p.m.] in the high school/middle school media center," the district's statement reads.

Support staff will be available to speak with students at this time. Any parents or guardians whose children need additional support are asked to contact the district's offices at 517-547-6901 or the Lenawee County Mental Health Support Services at 517-263-8905.

The district said additional information, including funeral details, will be shared in the coming days.