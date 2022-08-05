Leaked Supreme Court opinion brings out abortion rights protesters in Toledo and Monroe

At a march and rally near the University of Toledo many of those in attendance said they feel the voices of the majority are being ignored.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A reported leak from the desk of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of a draft opinion which would overturn Roe vs. Wade has set off alarm bells in the pro-choice community across the country and right here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

On Sunday, separate rallies held in Toledo and Monroe saw large crowds of people show up in support of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, which made abortion legal nationwide.

Dozens of rallygoers, the majority of whom were women, held signs, chanted, marched and intently listened to speeches from pro-choice advocates.

At a march and rally near the University of Toledo billed as the Mother's Day March for Choice, many of those in attendance said they feel the voices of the majority are being ignored.

"Their voices are not being heard in the places that we've sent people to be our voices. That's why this time is so big and that's why even though it is about access to abortion, you will see people here that don't stand on either side. They understand the importance and the role of government and women's health,” said Erika White, a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives.

Across the border in Monroe people gathered in the center of town to share their concerns about the leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Many of the people at both rallies spoke about their own experiences.

“I’m just really perplexed that we’re doing this again,” said Toledo rallygoer Beth Powder. “I got pregnant once against my will and I was not in a position to have a baby. I worked six days a week at that time and I thought it would be really unfair to be a single mother to a kid who would never see me.”

No counter-protestors were observed at the rallies.

On May 17, Greater Toledo Right to Life will be holding a forum, where University of Toledo constitutional law professor Lee Strang will be speaking about the leaked draft opinion.

Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion comes from the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that is currently before the court.

It remains unknown at this time if a majority of the court will sign on to Alito’s opinion.

The Supreme Court’s final ruling isn’t expected until sometime in the spring or summer of this year.