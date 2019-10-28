TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced that leaf collection will begin Monday, Nov. 4. The city has a system in place to inform residents when they will take place in each neighborhood, so people have time to rake leaves to the curb and make sure cars are off the street.

The city plans on announcing each Friday where crews will be working the following week and the week after.

Crews are scheduled to start working next week on the following zip codes: 43613, 43623, 43606 and 43615. Work in all other areas will be determined by the city in the coming weeks.

You can learn when crews will be in your neighborhood by signing up for Toledo Text Alerts. The city will send residents a text message notifying residents two weeks prior and one week before leaf pick-up. They will also send out another message once the collection is complete. You can sign up for this service here.

Residents can also refer to the map on the city website for information on their specific addresses.

“In an effort to complete leaf collection by the end of the year, we are asking for the public’s help,” Kapszukiewicz said. “Residents should rake or blow leaves into the street, just over the curb, as close as possible to their leaf collection date. Do not place leaves in the street weeks ahead of time. That will clog sewers and cause flooding. Consider mulching leaves at home.”

City crews will not be able to return to an area once we have completed collection. If you miss collection, the city asks that you don't place leaves in the street. At that point, the options for residents are to either dispose of the leaves in their gray trash container or compost the leaves by taking them to one of the four locations below that will be available for free disposal.

- Bowman Park

- Detwiler Park

- Ravine Park

- ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues.

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

All vehicles should be off the street when leaf collection crews come to your neighborhood in order to get the street as clean as possible. City crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of all leaves. It will include information on what to do with leaves that are left behind under vehicles.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day. The city will have a concentrated leaf collection effort in the 43605 zip code.

