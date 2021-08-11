Leaf collection begins in Toledo

He adds, that area is all a two-pass area meaning they'll come back around to collect for a second time.



"Normally we go to that area two times because they have the bulk of the leaves ... and a lot of the older trees that like to hang onto the leaves a lot longer," Mikolajczyk said.



West Toledo neighbors out in their driveways during leaf collection tell us they wish the city would hold off just a little longer, instead of coming around twice. "As you can see, there's a lot of leaves on the different trees and if they would wait 'til later on, another month or so instead of doing it twice, [it would be nice] because sometimes it takes them a lot longer to come back and do the second one."



Mikolajczyk said Toledo neighbors should watch for the leaf collection signs to go out first before you start raking. Also, avoid putting sticks and brush in your piles of leaves because it could damage equipment.