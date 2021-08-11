Leaf collection begins in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Piles of leaves and city trucks are all over the streets of west Toledo.
"Where we are starting is the northwest part of the city and we're going to work our way to the west and down to the south," said the city's Streets, Bridges and Harbor commissioner, Jeremy Mikolajczyk.
He adds, that area is all a two-pass area meaning they'll come back around to collect for a second time.
"Normally we go to that area two times because they have the bulk of the leaves ... and a lot of the older trees that like to hang onto the leaves a lot longer," Mikolajczyk said.
West Toledo neighbors out in their driveways during leaf collection tell us they wish the city would hold off just a little longer, instead of coming around twice. "As you can see, there's a lot of leaves on the different trees and if they would wait 'til later on, another month or so instead of doing it twice, [it would be nice] because sometimes it takes them a lot longer to come back and do the second one."
Mikolajczyk said Toledo neighbors should watch for the leaf collection signs to go out first before you start raking. Also, avoid putting sticks and brush in your piles of leaves because it could damage equipment.
Mikolajczyk adds, "It's okay to rake to the curb but not over the curb if you're on a curb street. If you're on an unimproved street you can rake them up to the pavement of the street."
The city said you can check out their website or sign up to receive Toledo text alerts to find out when leaf collection is coming to you.