Leaf and Seed Cafe may have to shut down if sales don't increase, owner says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 29, 2021.
The Leaf and Seed Cafe, a brick-and-mortar vegan restaurant with a roaming food truck, is in danger of closing its doors if it can't offset rising supply costs with increased sales, founder and owner Susan Herhold said.
In a post on the business' website, Herhold said " I am writing to you today, because I need your help."
"Even with our tremendous efforts and your enthusiastic response, rising supply costs are threatening our business."
The Leaf and Seed started as a vegan meal service in 2017, hit the road as a food truck in 2018 and opened its current location at 116 10th St. serving plant-based comfort food.
Herhold said she wants "nothing more than to continue bringing fantastic plant-based comfort food to our community as well as providing ethical employment to my much-loved staff."
In the post, she listed four things supporters can do to help:
- Bring a friend to visit the cafe
- Spread the word about the business through word of mouth and sharing social media posts
- Let people know they offer delivery, catering, corporate lunches and special events
- Share your marketing and outreach ideas
The Leaf and Seed is closed on Monday and Tuesday, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
According to the website, The Leaf and Seed focuses on recyclable containers and local, sustainably-sourced, non-GMO, organic products, which is reflected in their menu prices.