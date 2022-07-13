Leaf and Seed Cafe may have to shut down if sales don't increase, owner says

The downtown vegan cafe, which also has a roaming food truck, is suffering from rising supply costs.

The Leaf and Seed Cafe, a brick-and-mortar vegan restaurant with a roaming food truck, is in danger of closing its doors if it can't offset rising supply costs with increased sales, founder and owner Susan Herhold said.

In a post on the business' website, Herhold said " I am writing to you today, because I need your help."

"Even with our tremendous efforts and your enthusiastic response, rising supply costs are threatening our business."

The Leaf and Seed started as a vegan meal service in 2017, hit the road as a food truck in 2018 and opened its current location at 116 10th St. serving plant-based comfort food.

Herhold said she wants "nothing more than to continue bringing fantastic plant-based comfort food to our community as well as providing ethical employment to my much-loved staff."

In the post, she listed four things supporters can do to help:

Bring a friend to visit the cafe

Spread the word about the business through word of mouth and sharing social media posts

Let people know they offer delivery, catering, corporate lunches and special events

Share your marketing and outreach ideas

The Leaf and Seed is closed on Monday and Tuesday, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.