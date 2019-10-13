TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the October 13, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES — SAM MELDEN AND TOM NAMES

Sunday's show began with what's planned to be a series of election previews.

In Toledo, half of city council will be decided in November and early voting is already underway.

Here's one election prediction that's a lock: Council District 5 will have a new representative. Incumbent Tom Waniewski termed out and is taking a job at the University of Toledo.

RELATED: Waniewski to leave Toledo City Council for position at UT

Jerry sits down with two candidates — Democrat Sam Melden and Republican Tom Names — at the Leading Edge table.

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES — TYRONE RILEY AND SHAUN STRONG

The second preview of Toledo's City Council races focuses on District 1 in central Toledo.

There, incumbent Tyrone Riley is being challenged by Shaun Strong.

Both are Democrats, the party is not officially endorsing in this race.

'MIDSTORY' FOUNDERS — LOGAN SANDER AND SAMUEL CHANG

They're young and they're smart; ivy league-educated. They're from here so where do you suppose they are now? How many of you said, "Probably right here where they came from?"

If you really said that, you're right. Specifically, they are Logan Sander and Samuel Chang.

Both graduated Sylvania Southview and Princeton. They started careers "out east" but they've come home hope to show others they should come home, too.

They founded "Midstory." It's a non-profit referred to as a "media thinkhub."

They explain at the Leading Edge table.

Leading Edge airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. only on WTOL.

RELATED: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: September 29, 2019

RELATED: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: September 22, 2019