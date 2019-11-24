TOLEDO, Ohio — We are told there are a couple of things in life that are certain: death and taxes. We're going to talk about the latter because city hall wants you to pay more.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's administration wants Toledoans to raise the income tax they pay the city by a half percent. The most recent effort to raise the city income tax failed during the Hicks-Hudson administration. Why could this time be different? Is it the same "ask," and if not, hos is this one different?

We like to spotlight education from time to time on Leading Edge. And from all angles. BGSU's president will be with us next month and we've reached out to University of Toledo's president as well.

But today my focus is on a program that clearly works for so many. Vocational or career. Education that prepares so many for a lifetime of work without saddling them with what some college grads spent paying back.

To help me do that, I've asked Ron Matter to my Leading Edge table. Mr. Matter is the outgoing superintendent at the Penta Career in Perrysburg. Stepping down earlier than planner but also sticking around into next summer to aid the transition to a new Penta super.

