TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the Nov. 17, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

GUESTS STEVE AND JULIE LARKEN - CREATORS OF "PRINTED ON LARK"

Often times we are walking-talking billboards. The logos and messages of somebody, someplace, something that is silently communicating with people who are reading our wardrobes. Sometimes it's the clothing-maker itself, think Nike's 'swoop,' The North Face, University of Toledo Rockets or Bowling Green Falcons on a sweatshirt. And, have you noticed that more and more people are wearing their pride on their chests?

Steve Lark and his wife, Julie, of "Printed on Lark" are helping people do just that when it comes to pride in all things Toledo.

Lark is a south Toledo graphic artist who is also the mind behind Toledo-themed tees.

GUEST NIGEL BURGOINE - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF THE BALLET THEATER OF TOLEDO

We've had our first snow and there's a much shorter time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Beyond the mad dash to buy gifts and make hosting plans for the holidays, it's also a great time of year for entertainment.

And what could be more entertaining than the annual tradition of seeing the classic "Nutcracker" ballet, which set to debut in just a couple weeks. The Ballet Theatre of Toledo is celebrating its 15 year anniversary of putting on the show.

GUEST JADEN JEFFERSON - 11-YEAR-OLD KID REPORTER

He's covered some of Toledo's biggest stories, including the nurses strike and presidential candidate visits.

And in just the past few months, he's been featured in the Washington Post, CBS This Morning, MSNBC and the Ellen Show, just to name a few - and he's only 11.