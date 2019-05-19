TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the May 19, 2019 episode of Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson.

TOLEDO MUSEUM OF ART DIRECTOR - BRIAN KENNEDY

Toledo's Museum of Art is one of the first things people list when asked about why Toledo is so special. The museum's director, for a while yet, is Brian Kennedy. He's only the museum's ninth director since 1901, arriving in 2010.

Kennedy is leaving the museum next month. He discusses why at the Leading Edge table.

TOLEDO ZOO PRESIDENT AND CEO - JEFF SAILER

Another iconic Toledo institution is The Toledo Zoo.

The zoo is about to dedicate its brand new natural history museum in its old museum building.

Jeff Sailer is the zoo's president and CEO.

The new museum has been a bit of a dream project for Sailer. He discusses the details at the Leading Edge table.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE WOOD CO. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - WADE GOTTSCHALK

Much, it seems, is going right these days in our economy: unemployment is down, wages are up, both interest and inflation seemingly in check.

One place where the economy is especially good is Wood County.

Toledo may be the Glass City but glass, in the form of float glass, is fueling a real economic boom in the county.

Wade Gottschalk, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission discusses the new glass plant near Luckey among other things at the Leading Edge table.





Leading Edge airs on WTOL Sundays at 8:30 a.m.